J. Cole & Dreamville – The Revenge Of The Dreamers Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

To say J. Cole is having one of those “best week ever’s” would be a pretty safe and reassuring bet.

Despite his omission from the Grammy Rap categories, Roc Nation’s pride and joy has been making serious moves during his NYC stint for his birthday.

The Born Sinner kicked off VH1’s Super Bowl Blitz concert series right before championing his own show where he was coronated with a custom Roc-A-Fella chain from Jay Z and brought out Kendrick Lamar, who shares his pain for a having a Grammy-less season.

Perhaps the biggest turn of events in the past few days was Cole World’s announcement that his own Dreamville imprint aligned themselves with Interscope Records for a new deal.

Talk without action (or in this case, music) is futile and wasting no time in delivering the goods, the Dreamville cadre let loose a new freebie mixtape with The Revenge of the Dreamers.

A much appreciative Cole took to his Twitter account to state, “A gift for you from Dreamville. Celebration. Thank you for the Birthday love. Much Love to Interscope.” The project features his small but talented roster of Bas, KQuick, Omen and the original version of the hit record, “Crooked Smile.”

Stream and download the mixtape below and make your new music dreams come true.

—

Photo: Instagram