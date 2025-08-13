Subscribe
Jelly Roll Reveals 200-Pound Weight Loss

Jelly Roll Reveals 200-Pound Weight Loss During Visit To Tennessee Titans

Props to Jelly Roll for his massive weight loss journey...

Published on August 12, 2025

WWE - 2025 SummerSlam
Source: WWE / Getty

Just last year, Jelly Roll was forced to quit social media as the fat shaming just became too much to bear for the plus-sized singer, but it seems like that might’ve been just the kick in the ass he needed to get him to take his health seriously and shed some unwanted pounds.

According to USA Today, the “Need A Favor” crooner recently revealed that he not only lost some inches around his waist, but he basically slimmed down an entire human being’s worth of weight, as he was able to shed an impressive 200 pounds. In a video shared by the Tennessee Titans official X account, we find a new and physically improved Jelly Roll visiting his hometown team’s workout facility. After sharing his love of the team had states that he “lost 200 pounds” before jokingly adding, “I told coach I’m getting a contract if I lose another 50.”

Good for him! Anyone’s who dealt with massive weight issues knows the struggles of losing weight and keeping it off as it’s just too easy to break diets and unknowingly consume tons of calories without realizing it.

As for what’s next in his weight loss journey, well, Jelly Roll is setting his goals sky-high. He intends to literally fly with his wife, and no, we’re not exaggerating.

Per USA Today:

Jelly Roll’s revelation follows another series of comments in April in which the musician told crowds at a Pittsburgh show that he was working toward a dream date with his wife.

“I started at 540 pounds I’m 357 pounds this morning, baby,” he said at the time. “I’m going to lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby.”

Good thing that parachute won’t have to struggle to hold up a half-a-ton man because that could’ve ended badly for Roll and his family. Just sayin’.

