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Usher & Chris Brown's R&B Tour Announcement Sparks Backlash

Usher & Chris Brown’s Joint R&B Tour Sparks Plenty of Backlash

Social media users quickly brought up Brown's plethora of legal issues and Usher's reluctance to speak negatively about Diddy.

Published on April 15, 2026
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  • Following the flashy announcement that featured the two singers riding motorcycles to an arena, eventually coming together to hit the stage, there was a good amount of backlash.
  • Social media users quickly brought up Brown's plethora of legal issues, most notably his problematic behavior with the women he was romantically linked to. For Usher, his issues are fresher, as people brought up his reluctance to say anything negative regarding the disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.
  • Social media also accurately pointed out the growing issue of a lack of accountability regarding popular music artists.
Chris Brown Hosts LIV on Sunday
Thaddaeus McAdams / Usher / Chris Brown

Usher and Chris Brown are going on tour together, and social media, including both artists’ fanbases, is feeling all kinds of emotions about the announcement. Still, there is also a lot of backlash.

The music superstars are not worried that you will be pinching pennies to see them share the stage this summer when their joint R&B Tour begins. They also don’t care about the optics of them coming together amid the controversies they can’t seem to shake.

Following the flashy announcement that featured the two singers riding motorcycles to an arena, eventually coming together to hit the stage, there was a good amount of backlash.

Social media users quickly brought up Brown’s plethora of legal issues, most notably his problematic behavior with the women he was romantically linked to. For Usher, his issues are fresher, as people brought up his reluctance to say anything negative regarding the disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

They also accurately pointed out the growing issue of a lack of accountability regarding popular music artists.

“Defending Diddy last week… Tour with Chris Brown this week.. a very unnatural allegiance to losers and horrible people,” one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote.

Another person wrote, “An abuser and a diddy apologist go on tour. Pass.”

“Two men who give women either STDs or Black eyes are going on tour,” another response read.

Regardless, you can expect this stadium tour, which kicks off on Friday, June 26, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, with stops in other major cities like Detroit, Washington, Atlanta, and New Jersey, before concluding at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, December 11, to sell out still.

You can see more reactions to the Usher and Chris Breezy’s R&B Tour below.

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