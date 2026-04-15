Pooh Shiesty’s Lawyer Says Staples Trip Was To Print Lyrics, Not Contracts

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Pooh Shiesty’s defense team is pushing back on key details surrounding his current legal battle.

The Memphis rapper has been accused of orchestrating the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane. According to reports, the 1017 Records CEO was allegedly held at gunpoint and forced to sign paperwork releasing Shiesty from his contract.

Following that, members of Shiesty’s crew are also accused of robbing Guwop of his jewelry.

However, Sheisty’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, is pushing back on parts of the prosecution’s claims. Speaking to the media, Cohen denied that any contract was forcefully signed during the alleged incident.

Prosecutors have claimed that the Back In Blood rapper stopped at a Staples location prior to the situation to print out the contract. Cohen pushed back on that narrative, saying his client was simply printing lyrics for a studio session.

“I don’t even care if they’re at Staples. They are going to a recording studio. Normally, my clients usually print off lyrics for different individuals. If you have five individuals that are going to be on one record, and they each have a section or a part, they’ll usually print those things off.”

Cohen also questioned the strength of the case, suggesting authorities may not have solid evidence to support the claims.

“The FBI doesn’t take three months to arrest someone if they believe everything that was said on the night it occurred.”