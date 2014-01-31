Meek Mill ft. Jadakiss & Guordan – “Heaven Or Hell” [VIDEO]

Meek Mill makes it a priority to feed the streets music that represents what’s happening in inner city neighborhoods. He captured that essence perfectly on his Dreamchasers 3 track “Heaven Or Hell,” featuring Jadakiss and Guordan, which finally received a proper visual treatment.

This follows a few flicks Meek posted of himself and The LOX veteran Instagram. Now, with the final product in hand, we see the MMG rapper’s vision. North Philadelphia hosts the trio, but things are far from safe.

Instead, the wolves are out and they’re willing to do things the ski mask way. See the story in the video for Meek Mill’s “Heaven Or Hell” below. If you haven’t done so, be sure to download Dreamchasers 3.

Photo: YouTube