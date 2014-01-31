CLOSE
HomeNews

Meek Mill ft. Jadakiss & Guordan – “Heaven Or Hell” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Meek Mill makes it a priority to feed the streets music that represents what’s happening in inner city neighborhoods. He captured that essence perfectly on his Dreamchasers 3 track “Heaven Or Hell,” featuring Jadakiss and Guordan, which finally received a proper visual treatment.

This follows a few flicks Meek posted of himself and The LOX veteran Instagram. Now, with the final product in hand, we see the MMG rapper’s vision. North Philadelphia hosts the trio, but things are far from safe.

Instead, the wolves are out and they’re willing to do things the ski mask way. See the story in the video for Meek Mill’s “Heaven Or Hell” below. If you haven’t done so, be sure to download Dreamchasers 3.

Give us your thoughts on the clip in the comments section.

Photo: YouTube

dreamchasers 3 , VIDEO

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close