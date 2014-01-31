Juicy J To Embark On “Never Sober” Tour With Travi$ Scott & Project P [PHOTO]

Now that Juicy J has completed his good humanitarian deed for the year, it’s time for His Trippiness to get intoxicated with uncontrolled substances and make some money so he can pop some more bands.

If you’re ever so lucky to reside in one of the 25 cities the Taylor Gang rapper currently favors, you will have the opportunity to witness his “Never Sober” tour as he takes his pill-popping, syrup-drinking soundtrack of Stay Trippy on the road. The LP was ranked #21 on Wired 25: The 25 Best Albums Of 2013 but he has even bigger records to promote this time around.

The O.G. Juiceman recently performed at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards with Katy Perry, which serves as his first-ever #1 Billboard hit. Believe it or not, that puts his name in the ranks of Phil Collins, Cher and Barbra Streisand, just name a few, who have won both Academy Awards and a Hot 100 No. 1 song.

Joining the former 3-6 Mafia member on his inebriated journey is G.O.O.D. Music Grand Hustler Travi$ Scott and older brother Project Pat.

Earlier in the month, Juicy J announced to his legions of fans that a new album will appear sometime this year. He also made good on his promise to award a $50K scholarship to a student in need.

Hit the flip for the “Never Sober” flyer and tour dates to see if you will have the chance to pour up with Juicy J during the last stretch of winter.

