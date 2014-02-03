Kendrick Lamar, Jermaine Dupri & More Appear At MAXIM Party In NYC [PHOTOS]

The flicks from Super Bowl week in New York City continue to pour in. The latest batch are from MAXIM Magazines “Big Game Weekend” soiree Saturday, February 1, which Kendrick Lamar headlined.

The event was presented by Talent Resources Sports and took place at Espace in the Big Apple’s midtown section. As you’d imagine, a list of stars attended. Guests included Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, Travis McCoy, actor Taye Diggs, and actress Alyssa Milano.

The Compton MC hit the MAXIM stage after making a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live with Imagine Dragons. This was just one of a few events Kendrick attended during Super Bowl week. He also performed at a J. Cole show and at a separate Dom Kennedy concert the same night.

See flicks from MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” on the following pages.

—

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Robin Marchant

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »