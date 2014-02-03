Diddy, Drake & REVOLT Throw Super Bowl Party At Time Warner Cable Studios [PHOTOS]

Diddy may have had one of the most extravagant commercials on the Super Bowl but believe it or not, that type of party happened in real life last night.

REVOLT had their Super Bowl XLVIII fiesta at Time Warner Cable Studios in NYC’s Meatpacking District and the cast of characters resembled the aforementioned advertisement.

Drake performed his recent string of hits in “Trophies” and “We Made It” while Victor Cruz, Mary J. Blige, the Workaholics team and Hayden Panettiere–among others watched amongst the crowd.

Afterwards, Diddy, draped in the finest of Joe Namath fur fashions, rallied up Meek Mill, Nelly and Ashanti to take in the game at the penthouse suite. Fans who actually went to the game had a Hotel California time of getting out and the former Bad Boy is too paid to be engulfed in such struggle.

Of course he cheered on the Seattle Seahawks as they coasted to victory against the Denver Broncos because rooting for the NFC was the closet any Giants fan got to the Super Bowl this year. And as the winter continues its brutal dominance on the East coast, expect to keep hearing about his Mark Kaufman fur promotions.

Any gallery with Diddy associated with it is entertaining at the very least so hop on over to the next page to see pics of the TWC gala and Drake perform his new 2K14 hits.

