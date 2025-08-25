Snoop Dogg Is Not A Fan Of LGBTQ+ Representation In Kids’ Movies: “They’re Putting It Everywhere”

Source: Jason Mowry / Getty

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg made an appearance on Dr. Sarah Fontenot’s It’s Giving podcast and expressed his concern for LGBTQ+ representation in children’s movies. “What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere,” the rapper, 53, said, the New York Post reports.

Snoop’s disdain began when he took his grandson to the 2022 Disney animated film Lightyear and he found himself unable to explain how one child had two moms. “They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’” he recalled.

“‘Oh sh-t, I didn’t come in for this sh-t,” Snoop, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., remembered thinking. “I just came to watch the goddamn movie.”‘

Snoop said the same-sex couple confused his grandson who asked him, “’They just said, she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby?’

“So it’s like, f–k me, I’m like, scared to go to the movies,” Snoop told Fontenot. “Y’all throwing me in the middle of sh-t that I don’t have an answer for.

“It threw me for a loop,” Snoop added. “I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this? These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.’”

Snoop’s comments caused a full-on war in the video’s YouTube comments, leaving some to question how Snoop made it to his big age being unable to discuss same sex couples. “You’re telling me that as a 50+ year old man, you still don’t know how to talk to a kid about same sex parents? Why is that such a difficult concept to grasp?” one person wrote

“What a terrible take on the lesbian couple. It’s 2025 & y’all still being homophobic?” another critic added

“How to explain where two women got a child? — ADOPTION,” a third person stated.

Because Snoop wasn’t done leaning into his archaic position, he also noted that “masculinity is being taken out of men” nowadays.

“I look at commercials. I look at everything that comes on TV. Movies, TV shows, and and it’s always including some form of having a Black man not as strong as he could be,” he said.

“We showing different sides and different elements of the Black man, which is cool, but when you pushing this as the front and forgetting that this is always the lead, because without this (points to himself), we can’t reproduce,” Snoop continued. “We can’t bring tribes of generations into this world when this ain’t in front.”