Vintage Footage Of Kanye West & A-Trak During The College Dropout Era [VIDEO]

Here’s a little something for longtime Kanye West fans. Footage from a 2004 tour courtesy of his then DJ and current Fool’s Gold mastermind A-Trak somehow flew under the radar for a few years, but it’s recently made a wave on the Internets.

This was way before Yeezy season was approaching. At the time West was still mid-ascension, as he promoted his critically acclaimed debut, The College Dropout. G.O.O.D. Music still had its original roster of John Legend, Common, Consequence, GLC, and Really Doe. Other notable affiliates included friend and barber Ibn Jasper, his first manager John Monopoly, and even the girl who played the “Bootleg Queen” on “The New Workout Plan.”

These days — 21 GRAMMY wins later — Kanye West is reportedly working on the seventh solo album. Feel free to take a stroll down memory lane via the footage below.

