Goin’ Up In A Kitchen? iLoveMakonnen Shows Off His New Gig As A Chef

iLoveMakonnen Shows Off His New Gig As A Chef

iLoveMakonnen, the artist behind the viral 2014 hit “Tuesday,” has surprised fans by revealing that he’s now working in a restaurant kitchen.

Published on August 29, 2025

LA Pride Music Festival And Parade 2017
Source: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty

In a video shared by XXL on Twitter, he showed himself cooking and said he’s open to helping out as a guest chef at different events or restaurants. He even told fans to tag places that might want him to come cook. It’s not totally clear if this is something he’s doing just for fun or if he’s really serious about becoming a chef. Or he’s just trolling the world; either way, he’s getting to the bag.

People are happy to see him looking happy and doing something he enjoys. Since retiring from music last year, Makonnen has been living a quieter life, away from the stress and drama that often comes with the music industry.

Makonnen’s music career had its ups and downs. One big moment people talk about is when he signed to Drake’s OVO Sound label. There were rumors of tension between the two, and Makonnen himself spoke about feeling left out during a performance at the 2015 Wireless Festival. In an interview with NPR, he shared how he felt awkward after Drake made a joke about his appearance, and then his verse was cut during the performance.

Even with all that, Makonnen still left behind some great music. One of his last projects was DIAMONDS, a collab tape with the late Lil Peep. Now, instead of making songs, he’s making meals, and fans are glad to see him doing well. Whether he sticks with cooking or moves on to something else, we wish him the best in this new chapter.

