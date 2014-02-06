J. Cole Talks Interscope Deal, Looks Forward To Producing Entire Albums

J. Cole’s dollar and a dream days have blossomed into a potential multi-million dollar reality.

The Roc Nation signee recently made some executive deals of his own by partnering his Dreamville music imprint with Interscope. It was one helluva birthday present for a rapper who is still taking great strides within in the industry.

Young Simba recently sat down with Natalie Robehmed over at Forbes, while he kicked it with Kendrick Lamar, to hash out a few details on the new deal for all inquiring minds.

Interscope will do their due dilliengce when it comes to marketing techniques, promotion and online business and J. Cole will continue to be J. Cole: scribe of two gold albums and leader of nearly 5 million Twitter followers.

But the additional cushion in industry assistance is seemingly going to be used as an opening to allow Cole to produce artist’s entire albums. There has been a promise of J. Cole/Kendrick Lamar album since 2010 and could this finally be the year the project gets off the ground?

“As an executive it gives me the opportunity to sign acts and break them, but as a producer it allows me to produce someone’s entire album and put it out – that’s what I really look forward to,” he said to Forbes at his most recent show at Madison Square Garden. “It’s definitely a path that’s been made possible by the Dr. Dres and the Jay Zs – these guys who had amazing artistic ability in terms of rapping and production and song writing, but also had a double-sided executive mind,” he continued.

Both Cole and Lamar were proud honorees on Forbes annual “30 Under 30” list.

Photo: Dreamville