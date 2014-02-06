Nicki Minaj Rocks Pasties In Latest Instagram Batch [PHOTOS]

Nicki Minaj seems to be blessing Instagram with batches of photos on Instagram more often these days. Moments ago, she uploaded more for your viewing pleasure.

This time around, the YMCMB Barbie deferred from the make up and wigs for a more natural look. She does however show her assets a bit in a few of the images. Not that you have an issue with that or anything.

There’s no word on what inspired Nicki to play dress up, but a proper wardrobe can be seen in the background of some images. Perhaps this was a photo or video shoot of some sort. Besides, the rap superstar did say that she’s working on a mixtape and LP simultaneously on her recent freestyle over Young Thug’s “Danny Glover.” Nick season approaching?

See the aforementioned flicks of Nicki Minaj after the jump.

Photo: Instagram

