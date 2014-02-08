Action Bronson Tosses Little Person Off Stage [VIDEO]

Action Bronson’s had a share of non to semi-violent encounters on stage at his shows. So much so that fans will do anything (including antagonize the massive rapper) to get their 15 seconds of fame.

Last night (February 7), Bronsolino took his services to The Observatory in Santa Ana. Things went according to the script, until one in fated moment on stage included the MC, a little person, and a tossing motion. You do the math.

Bronson tweeted the links to a pair of videos from fans. “THIS HAPPENED TONIGHT,” read his first message. And just like that, he threw a little person off stage Wolf Of Wall Street style.

The context of why this happened remains unclear, but feel free to watch how it all played out in the visual below and on the following page.

