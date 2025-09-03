Drake Reveals That Married WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Is His “Muse”

Subscribe
Drake Reveals Married WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Is His "Muse"

Good thing Kendrick Lamar didn't have this information during their rap battle last year..

Published on September 3, 2025

Ever since Kendrick Lamar systematically dismantled Drake’s career and overall aura, it seems like the Canadian crooner has been in a downward spiral of epic proportions in his attempt to exact revenge on Kung Fu Kenny and those who he feels wronged him.

Hoping to get things back on track, Drizzy decided to go on Bobbi Althoff’s Not This Again podcast and gave people even more reason to clown him as he just can’t seem to do anything right these days (no shots). That being said, he opened up about a bevy of subjects and one was particular intriguing as he revealed that his “muse” these days happens to be female WWE superstar, Rhea Ripley.

While pulling out his phone during his interview, Drake revealed that his FYP page is “all Rhea Ripley,” and when Bobbi said she didn’t know who that was he let her know “She’s a wrestler. She’s like my muse.”

While the Australian stunner has been the object of many men’s affection since she stepped in the squared ring years ago, this may be the first time that a big time Hip-Hop superstar has admitted that the professional wrestler is an inspiration of sorts to them. Real talk, we just feel like he’s putting that out there to see if Rhea Ripley will let him smash, but hey, that’s just us.

Still he did admit that he’s probably not her cup of tea or anything she looks for in a man saying “I’m the opposite of everything that she likes.” Sometimes a little self-awareness goes a long way, fam. Good for you.

Also her husband, fellow wrestler Buddy Matthews may not appreciate the random flowers Drake just gave her so Drizzy may want to be cautious on how he proceeds going forward. Just sayin.’

Check out Drake’s random revelation about Rhae Ripley below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

