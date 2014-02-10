Cam’ron, Dame Dash, Capes Host VFiles Made Fashion Show After Party [PHOTOS]

Cape Season fever swept its way into this year’s New York Fashion Week thanks to Cam’ron conducting the master of ceremony honors at VFiles Made Fashion Show after party.

Killa officially announced his intent to morph the threads normally reserved for superheroes into a full-blown fashion line with designer Mark McNairy this past Friday in an Instagram posting. The master plan seemed to spawn after he was a living, breathing advertisement the night before.

Cam’ron posted up in the VIP with fiancée Juju, who sported a co-ed Wonder Woman edition and Dame Dash, who drowned his sorrows in a sea of Moët & Chandon and kept it hazy with premium blunt fog.

The party went down in NYC’s West Village at The Westway and appeared to be a couple clicks removed from insane, but was still a far cry from Cam’ron’s 38th birthday party, which took place at the Harlem rapper’s residence on February 4.

Once again, capes and Mr. Dash were among the highlights but a professional team of strippers ultimately stole the spotlight.

Proceed on to the gallery to see Cam and Dame do it big for VFiles.

Photo: VFiles, Sandy Kim

