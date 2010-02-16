Jay-Z To Headline Wireless Festival

Jay-Z is continuing to line up his summer concert schedule and this time is set to headline another festival over seas.

Jay has just been announced as the headliner for the 2010 Wireless Festival.

Taking place July 4 in London’s Hyde Park, the concert will feature Jay as well as Pink, Gossip, The Temper Trap and rumored Roc Nation affiliates, The Ting Tings.

When Jay hits the stage he’ll be joined by Mr. Hudson who’s been confirmed for a performance of their Blueprint III single “Young Forever.”

Continuing his time across the pond, Jay will also perform two June dates in Britain before headlining their Isle of Wright festival on June 11.

As previously reported, Jay is also headlining performances at Coachella Festival and Bonnaroo in the U.S.

Jay will headline California’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival alongside Wale and B.O.B. from April 16-18.

Following that Jigga will be takeover Tennessee’s annual Bonnaroo festival in June with help from Nas and Damian Marley, Stevie Wonder and Jay Electronica.