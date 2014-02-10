Fat Joe & Scott Storch Reunite In The Studio [VIDEO]

Fat Joe blazed the charts with hits like “Lean Back,” “Make It Rain,” and more in the mid 2000s. Each of the aforementioned tracks were produced by Scott Storch, who recently reconnected with the Bronx native to potentially craft another fan favorite.

Storch released a visual of the studio session, and even added some context to how he and Joe initially met. There’s also a candid moment in the footage when the Terror Squad rapper says, “I’m like yo, ‘Scott Storch is back.'” The instrumental playing in the background (though only a snippet) sounds pretty epic.

“It’s such good timing,” Storch said about working with Joe, who had been disappointed with him in past years because he was no longer producing music of a high quality.

See a preview of what became of Fat Joe and Scott Storch’s rendezvous in the video below.

Photo: YouTube