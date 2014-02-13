The Game ft. Problem, Huddy & Bad Lucc – “THOT” [LISTEN]

“Thot,” a term designated to women of questionable (sexual) character, has become a commonplace term in Hip-Hop over the past few months. Today, the popular term also doubles as the title of a new track by The Game.

The Compton rapper actually made this a West Coast thing, a la Snoop Dogg’s “Ain’t No Fun (If The Homies Can’t Have None),” by featuring Problem, Huddy and Bad Lucc. With that in mind, the foursome individually break down what a “thot” is by definition and some of their personal experiences dealing with these sorts of women.

The song’s ear catching chorus would draw looks if recited in any public setting, and that’s putting it lightly. If anything, this catchy song should get a club crowd moving a time or two — especially on the West Coast.

Tune into The Game’s posse cut, “THOT,” below.

Photo: Instagram