Subscribe
News

Jay-Z Opens Up About Times Square Casino Proposal

In a rare interview, Jay-Z shares his thoughts on his bid to open a casino in Times Square, New York City, and more.

Published on September 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Jay-Z and his Roc Nation outfit partnered with developer SL Green and Caesars to draft a proposal for a new casino in New York’s Times Square neighborhood earlier this year. In a new interview, Jay-Z breaks down the latest business venture for the longtime entrepreneur, along with the Brooklyn native highlighting his appreciation for his hometown.

Jay-Z sat down for an exclusive chat with City & State New York to discuss the casino plans, his love of New York’s entertainment scene, and more.

From City & State New York:

You are known for your Grammy Award-winning music, your record producing, entrepreneurship, work as a media executive, philanthropy and activism. You’ve invested in New York before, including as a co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets. How did you decide that you now want to expand into the casino business?
New York City is the entertainment capital of the world, so the idea of a world class casino here makes perfect sense. I’ve always looked at opportunities that can shift culture while uplifting communities, and Caesars Palace Times Square is exactly that. Partnering with Caesars and SL Green – two organizations that understand real partnership and long-term community investment – gave us the chance to build something bigger than gaming. For me, it’s an extension of culture, an extension of the energy and action that makes New York the city it is.

Describe what you want to do in Times Square and why you think the area makes sense for a casino venue.
Times Square is the heartbeat of New York – a place where millions of people come every year to see Broadway shows, shop, celebrate the new year, and experience the city’s unmatched energy. Our vision is to build a destination that not only attracts visitors but also gives New Yorkers a place they’re proud to enjoy. A casino here doesn’t compete with Times Square – it complements it. We’re creating a hub that draws even more people into the neighborhood, generating new energy, new business, and new opportunities for everyone.

Check out Jay-Z’s full City & State New York interview here.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Business casino jay-z Times Square

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
President Trump Attends Pentagon Ceremony On 24th Anniversary Of 9/11
10 Items
Politics

No Surprise, Donald Trump Fails To Unite The Country Following Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, Delivers Despicable Speech From The Oval Office

Ms. Williams aka Teacher Bae
News

Ms. Williams AKA “Teacher Bae” Says She’s Being Body Shamed For Being Curvy

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
10 Items
News

Young Thug’s “Closing Arguments” Leak Surfaces, Calls Out Gunna As A Rat

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
12 Items
PHOTO OPS

Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist On X After Admitting To Cheating In Leaked Jail Phone Call

TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video
10 Items
News

Latto & Ice Spice Threw That Wham In A Circle, Left The Internet Drooling In New Music Video

Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration
Culture

YNW Melly’s Co-Defendant YNW Bortlen Folds & Takes Plea Deal In Murder Case

10 Items
PHOTO OPS

Adin Ross Says Megan Thee Stallion Used A Mariachi Band To Serve Him Legal Papers, The Hotties Love It

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close