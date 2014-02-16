Diddy’s Baby Mama’s Home In Foreclosure

Diddy brought his first baby mama, Misa Hylton-Brim, a plush crib back in 2003. However, according to reports, the 3-bedroom, 3000+ sq. ft. home/mansion is now in foreclosure.
Reports TMZ:
The gravy train appears to have come to a screeching halt for the mother of Diddy’s firstborn son — TMZ has learned, the bank is now foreclosing on her home.
According to new legal docs, Diddy purchased a swank 3-bedroom 3,215 sq. ft. house in Westchester, NY, back in 2003 for ex Misa Hylton-Brim — the mother of his first child Justin — but for some reason, the bank stopped getting payments in 2010.
According to legal docs, Diddy took out a $712,000 mortgage. As of 2010, he owed $622,518 … a sum that’s been accruing interest ever since.
The bank now wants all of its money, or else the house is going up for auction.
Considering Diddy is one of the highest paid Hip-Hop artist in the game, according to Forbes, why those mortgage payments stopped is a mystery.
Misa Hylton-Brim is the mother of Justin Combs, who is currently a cornerback for the UCLA football team.
Photo: WENN.com