Diddy’s Baby Mama’s Home In Foreclosure

Diddy brought his first baby mama, Misa Hylton-Brim, a plush crib back in 2003. However, according to reports, the 3-bedroom, 3000+ sq. ft. home/mansion is now in foreclosure.

Reports TMZ:

The gravy train appears to have come to a screeching halt for the mother of Diddy’s firstborn son — TMZ has learned, the bank is now foreclosing on her home.

According to new legal docs, Diddy purchased a swank 3-bedroom 3,215 sq. ft. house in Westchester, NY, back in 2003 for ex Misa Hylton-Brim — the mother of his first child Justin — but for some reason, the bank stopped getting payments in 2010.

According to legal docs, Diddy took out a $712,000 mortgage. As of 2010, he owed $622,518 … a sum that’s been accruing interest ever since.

The bank now wants all of its money, or else the house is going up for auction.