Kanye West Sides With Drake In Yeezus Tour Rant, Disses Nike & Journalists [VIDEO]

Kanye West still has no love for the media but he’s willing to let bygones be just that when it comes to Drake dissing his Yeezus bars. Barely removed from throwing illicit shots Sway and Charlamagne Tha God’s way, he’s back on his stage to spew venom from the stage during his Yeezus Tour in Newark, New Jersey yesterday, February 15.

A recent article in Rolling Stone featured Drake saying some pretty disparaging remarks towards Kanye’s MCing skills as of late; quotes Drake didn’t deny saying but was under the assumption that they would be omitted from print.

None the matter; Kanye has had his fair of run-ins with journalists who didn’t align with his grand vision and said he’s down with Drizzy like AC is down with OJ.

“They always be trying to pit n***s against each other and that ain’t going down no more,” Kanye continued. So tonight it ain’t none of that, we love Drake, we love every motherf****r that put their heart into this motherf*****g music.”

In classic Kanye fashion, he took his claims of eroding libel to a ridiculous level, stating “If anything, we gonna go after motherf****s writing that negativity. Before they prints and sh*t like that, they need to check with me and him to see if it’s okay before they get ran up in they motherf*****g office. It only costs $250 [thousand] to beat your ass,”

The last line was a direct reference to his alleged assault on a Kim Kardashian slanderer to which he forked over $250K to keep the case from going to court. Additionally, Nike’s boasting of selling out the Air Yeezy 2 “Red October” in eleven minutes didn’t sit well with the rap star either.

“The idea that those Yeezys sold out in eleven minutes, yeah that’s good for my ego. But the problem is that there’s 20,000 of ya’ll, so that’s not good for my people. And the reason I made the decision between adidas and Nike, is because adidas said, ‘I can make more product for more people.’ I’m not here to be some type of novelty that you put in a glass box. So you could say that you’re the company that released the Yeezys and then can’t nobody get them so you get them fake ass, all-red-everything else that you’re dropping.”

Naturally there are regular people problems and Kanye problems. Check out the entire rant on the next page.

H/T: HHDX

—

Photo: Maria Fitzsimons/WENN.com

1 2Next page »