Drake, Diddy, Kevin Hart Drink CÎROC On The Court At 2014 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]

From the Super Bowl to the NBA All-Star Weekend, Diddy always makes sure he is the life of the party, whether he’s rapping or living out the Bad Boy motto.

While this past weekend’s All-Star festivities had its fair share of struggle, including a dunk contest approved by no one, Diddy made sure to keep those closet to him vodka’d up and smiling from ear-to-ear while sitting courtside.

At the top of the season, the NBA announced it that CÎROC would be the official drink of their hosting events in a partnership called “The Toast Of The NBA” and Diddy made sure no one forgot it last night as he, Drake and Kevin Hart tossed back a couple of “The Perfect Shots” as son Quincy snapped pics of the spectacle.

Mr. Combs looked especially chipper seeing that he likely won’t be liable for his baby mama mortgage struggle as court papers have recently shown. He eventually took to the stage with Pharrell during halftime.

Elsewhere, Nick Cannon kept his goofy levels on a trillion and Ludacris was spotted with Euxodie without a care in the world.

Check out the pics in the gallery if you missed it on TV.

—

Photo: Quincy Combs, Blue Flame Agency

1 2 3 4Next page »