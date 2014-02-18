Kanye West Goes On Epic 20+ Minute “Quality Of Life” Speech In Montreal

It turns out that besides music and an outlandish set, a ticket to a Yeezus tour show now includes a 21-minute speech. That’s what went down in Montreal at the Bell Center last night (Feb. 17) as Kanye West spoke at length about contributing to the quality of society.

Montreality captured the footage:

KANYE WEST delivered an insightful stream of consciousness during his YEEZUS show in Montréal. Throughout the 20 minutes of his speech, the Misunderstood Mogul voiced his desire to improve the “Quality of Life” via greater contributions to society. Mr. West poured his heart out, and Montreality was there to capture his Truth.

Twenty plus minutes, though. That’s enough time for five of your favorite songs that he wasn’t able to get to. Just saying.

