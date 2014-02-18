American Psycho Author Reveals Upcoming Film Project With Kanye West

Historically, Kanye West has never been one to shy away from collaborating on any creative frontier. And because these collaborations more often than not birth quality results, fans should keep an eye out for an upcoming film project with American Psycho author, Bret Easton.

During an interview with Noisey, Easton briefly spoke on working with the G.O.O.D. Music creative. There was some hesitancy in the writer’s statements, though, as he said, “You know what, I can’t. It’s in Kanye Land, and that’s subject to a whole other time frame,” when initially asked what they were cooking up.

Easton did reveal how he and West became creatively involved. “He came and asked me to write the film. I didn’t want to at first. Then I listened to Yeezus,” he revealed. “He’d given me an advance copy, and I thought, regardless of whether I’m right for this project, I want to work with whoever made this.”

Top secret status won’t stop fans and the rumor mill from chiming in on what’s to come from West and Easton’s forthcoming project, which the latter seems optimistic about — he described speaking with the producer/rapper one-on-one as “kind of mind-blowing.”

Following Yeezus’ release, West released a short film directly inspired by an infamous scene in the American Psycho film adaptation, starring Scott Disick.

