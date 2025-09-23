Saucy Santana Carried Out Of Waffle House On Stretcher After Alleged Collapse

Subscribe
Saucy Santana Carried Out Of Waffle House On Stretcher

Saucy Santana was seen being wheeled out of a Waffle House in Atlanta on a stretcher over the weekend after reportedly passing out. 

Published on September 23, 2025

2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade
Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

A video of the incident circulated online, showing a bystander narrating, “I’m at Atlanta at this Waffle House where they say Saucy Santana has passed out.” The clip was later posted by The Neighborhood Talk, where it drew heavy criticism from fans for being invasive. “Y’all don’t feel weird recording people in moments like this?” one commenter asked. Another added, “When he is up and running, he’s gonna curse you GOOD for this video.”

Later that evening, Santana posted a video from a hospital bed promoting his upcoming album, “Haute Sauce“, which is scheduled to drop on September 24. Though he didn’t clarify what caused the incident, he appeared to be in good spirits. Some fans celebrated the announcement, while others questioned the timing. “So the stretcher was part of the new song?” one person commented.

Meanwhile, Santana also shared some good news: his breakout 2019 single, “Material Girl,” was officially certified gold by the RIAA after selling over 500,000 units. In a celebratory Instagram post, he reflected on his journey: “Po’ lil gay boy in the studio rapping everything I DIDN’T have, now I have it all!” He went on to thank producer Tre Trax and his team for believing in him.

The exact reason for Santana’s collapse remains unknown, but fans are hoping for a quick recovery as anticipation builds for his upcoming release. More info to come as the story develops.

