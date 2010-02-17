Rich Boy Taps Into Buddhism & Reunites With Drake For New Album [Video]

Rich Boy, best known for his break out single “Throw Some D’s,” has decided to reach for a deeper level with his sophomore album. In a recent interview with VIBE, Rich Boy stated,

“We’ve been doing a lot of recording. Just trying to create a new lane in the game, I’ve been studying everything so my visuals when I come, it’s gon’ be totally different. The message [is] deeper than the last album… It’s more intelligent, more mature.”

The untitled album will feature production by Danjahandz, Jim Jonsin, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, Bangladesh and Polow Da Don, who produced the majority of Rich Boy’s 2007 debut.

In addition to a deeper message and an eclectic group of producers, Rich Boy also tapped Young Money MC Drake, as well as Mario and Lloyd to further in his quest for innovation. But many may not know that this collaboration is actually the second for the duo. Rich Boy also explained,

“Drake, you know how he do. He do his melodizing. He did his thing. But we also did a song way back before he blew up called ‘Must Hate Money’. I kinda had a good feeling about him. He did this track, brought it to me in Atlanta, and by the time he blew up I wasn’t surprised. He put it on a couple of his mixtapes [Comeback Season]. So I’m not surprised that Drake did his thing like that. I’m most definitely proud of that guy.”

Peep Rich Boy and Drake’s original collaboration below: