Sean “Diddy” Combs Sued By Former Stylist Over Sexual Battery

Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash is suing Sean "Diddy" Combs for sexual battery, physical assault, stalking, and human trafficking.

Published on September 24, 2025

Sean Diddy Combs Hosts World Premiere Of New CÎROC Commercial - NY

Sean “Diddy” Combs may have scored a recent legal win in his racketeering and sex trafficking case, but a new lawsuit levied heavy allegations against the mogul. Celebrity stylist Deonte Nash is suing Sean “Diddy’ Combs over sexual battery, physical assault, stalking, and human trafficking.

According to a report from Rolling Stone, Deonte Nash, who testified at Diddy’s trial earlier this year, is accusing the Bad Boy Records chief of several explosive charges that sound similar to other acts Combs was accused of enacting, allegedly.

Nash filed a complaint Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to the outlet, adding in their report Nash stated that Combs, “inched his nipples, groped his buttocks, grinded on his groin, and once forced his hand onto Combs’ penis while Nash worked for Combs and his former girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura between 2008 and 2018.”

This was reminiscent of Nash’s testimony during Combs’ New York trial, where he said that in 2013, Combs strangled him after attempting to intervene in an altercation between Combs and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Venturea. Shortly after, Nash claims Diddy strangled him again because he and Ventura went out to dinner, which led to physical violence.

Combs’ attorney Erica Wolff shared a statment that read “Mr. Nash is another opportunist looking to profit off his proximity to celebrity. This complaint is riddled with falsehoods and stands in stark contrast to the record that has already been established in court. Mr. Combs has dedicated his life and career to uplifting artists, creating opportunities, and building one of the most influential cultural enterprises in the world.”

Phoro: Getty

Crime and Justice Crime and Punishment lawsuit sean "diddy" combs

