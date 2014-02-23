Eminem & Rihanna Going On The Monster Tour

If you’re fan of Eminem and Rihanna are going on tour this summer. The Monster tour kicks off in August and will be just a few dates.

Reports XXL:

“There are some shows coming up with Rihanna,” Eminem said in an exclusive interview in the latest issue of XXL Magazine. “It’s a three-city tour: New York, L.A. and Detroit coming in August. The Monster Tour.” Eminem is featured on the most recent cover of XXL alongside Beats cultivators Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine. In the issue XXL celebrates Beats Electronics and the launch of Beats Music, a music streaming service centered around the curation of playlists by genre experts (including XXL).

Considering the dedicated fans bases of both the rapper and crooner, it’s a safe bet the shows will be sold out about three minutes after tickets go on sale.

Photo: AP