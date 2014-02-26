Akon Sued $125K For Skipping Rich Australian’s Birthday Party

Akon and international lawsuits go hand in hand just like the Hip-Pop star does with holy matrimony.

A little over a month ago, Akon was sued by an Egyptian singer for failing to deliver on his alleged promise of bring Pitbull to a video shoot.

Now it appears that his word is fugazzi yet again as an Australian businessman is accusing the multi-platinum artist of bailing out of a performance two days before it was set to go down and pocketing the $125K he was paid up front.

Reports TMZ:

Akon knows how to spoil a birthday … pocketing $125K to sing at a rich businessman’s private party in Kuala Lumpur … then allegedly canceling two days before his performance. Patrick Grove — an Aussie tech entrepreneur living in Malaysia — claims he booked Akon for the private birthday bash last April … working out all of the logistics with Akon’s people and paying $125K in advance. But Grove says he learned two days before the event the “Smack That” singer would be a no-show … and was told it was because Akon wouldn’t be anywhere near Malaysia because his Australian tour had been canceled. Now Grove — who’s worth about $85 million — wants his money back — and then some.

The only lesson to be learned here is that there are plenty of other superstars located in the CONUS who won’t let you rich folk down.

