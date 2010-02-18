Beanie Sigel Saves Kanye West From Getting Robbed [Video]

Beanie Sigel has had a lot to say about his treatment during his tenure at Roc-A-Fella although some fans view it as hating. With that said, some of Roc-A-Fella’s former employees are stepping up to shed light on the issue.

It’s not a secret that a lot of animosity started to surface between Jay-Z and Beans after Sigel’s weapons conviction. Beanie previously stated that while he was incarcerated, he didn’t receive any support from Jigga and according to insiders that statement isn’t far from the truth.

According to former Roc-A-Fella videographer Choke No Joke in an interview with Hip-Hopstan.com, he stated,

“When Beans got locked up, I was there with Dame and going out to visit him and going to court dates but Jay wasn’t really present when it came to that. I do remember that one time he went to court and they asked him to vouch for Beans and he said ‘No.’ Which is kind of understandable because Beans is kind of unpredictable.”

Further explaining Jay’s reasoning, he explained that Beans was a liability and the “type to get busy” at a moment’s notice and spoke of an occasion when Sigel flashed the Mac and saved The Louis Vuitton Don from getting robbed and relived of his Roc-A-Fella chain.

In addition to being the label “handler,” Choke goes on to explain that when Beanie and other Roc-A-Fella artists appeared in various projects, they weren’t paid.

“I can understand why [Beanie] is mad, because a lot of people don’t know the stuff that he did off of the strength of Roc-La-Familia for free. A lot of the artists on the Roc that were in the State Property movie and ad campaigns, they didn’t get paid. They were told not to worry about it, because it was good exposure.”

Man, it seems as if the “perfect position” that Jay-Z claims he put Beanie in wasn’t so perfect, but we will let you view the video and judge for yourself.