Diddy ft. Rick Ross & French Montana – “Big Homie” [LISTEN]

You had to know Diddy talking that ish and executive producing a Rick Ross album would inspire him to drop a new project of his own, reportedly called MMM. That’s where this new cut, “Big Homie,” featuring Rozay and ad libs from French Montana, will reside.

Diddy’s flows pretty much stays the same as ever (read: robotic), but he’s also rapping like he’s from down south on this one. “Boy you’s a lil ni**a, Gary Coleman/I be calling all the shots, big homie,” goes the song’s refrain.

The Bad Boy Records founder is also talking hella ish.

No word on when MMM will exactly be in stores, yet. But French Montana is one of the LP’s executive producers. Listen to “Big Homie” below and watch a trailer for the video on the flip.

Photo: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

