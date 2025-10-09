Subscribe
News

Questlove's Earth, Wind & Fire Doc Coming To HBO In 2026

Questlove’s Earth, Wind & Fire Documentary Coming To HBO In 2026

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson of The Roots fame announced that he was working on the Earth, Wind & Fire documentary in 2024.

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

11th Annual Guild Of Music Supervisors State Of Music In Media Conference

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson has emerged as one of the premier music documentarians in recent times, and his latest venture focuses on one of the greatest bands of all time. After first announcing the development of a documentary focused on the career of Earth, Wind & Fire, it has been revealed that the project will air on HBO next year.

As reported by Deadline, Questlove, a founding member and drummer of The Roots, previously developed and released the documentaries Summer of Soul and Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius.

Thompson will follow those acclaimed works with a focus on Earth, Wind & Fire, one of music’s most influential and talented bands that covered the gamut of soul, R&B, jazz, funk, and even pop stylings. With the support of the estate of the late Maurice White, the film will highlight vaulted footage of the band’s early days and hone in on their impact on music overall.

“I’m honored to tell the story of Earth, Wind & Fire and the deep meaning behind their message and music. To grow up listening to the music is one thing but to be handed the keys to the kingdom of preserving history is another. I can’t imagine a better platform on which to share this documentary with U.S. audiences than HBO,” Thompson shared in a statement.

The official release date was not shared in the report, but it is slated to air in 2026.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson documentary earth wind & fire HBO

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

CultureCon 2025

Girlfriend Goals? People Think THIS Proves Porsha's Being Peachily Pursued By An Affluent ATL-Based Barber

Bossip

Trump Claims “Black Women in Chicago” Are Wearing MAGA Hats — Reality Says Otherwise

Cassius Life
Nationwide Double Impact

Brandon Copeland: From Pro Linebacker to Pro Investor, Turning Lessons Into Legacy

Cassius Life

Stefon Diggs Sued By Ex Mulan Hernandez For Allegedly Assaulting And Attempting To Silence Her

Bossip
Trending Stories
President Trump Signs Executive Order In Oval Office
News

Trump Wants To Give Out $2K Stimulus Checks 

Entertainment

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

Cardi B
News

Cardi B Attacks Trump’s “Dictatorship Vibe”

Jackson State University STARRY FIZZ FEST 2024
News

Lil Durk Allegedly Had Apple Watch With Celluar Service In Jail

"Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" Premiere - Arrivals
News

Meylssa Ford Speculated To Have Left ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’

Alight Align Arise: Advancing the Movement for Repair National Conference
6 Items
Current Events

What We Learned From Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Talk With Ezra Klein

NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
10 Items
News

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close