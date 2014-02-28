Drake Brings Out Kanye West To Perform “Black Skinhead” In Berlin [VIDEO]

A few weeks ago, Kanye West said the media, “always be trying to pit n***s against each other and that ain’t going down no more,” in reference to the Drake/Rolling Stone controversy. To show and prove, the rap superstars connected on stage during the European leg of the Toronto native’s “Would You Like A Tour?.”

O2 World Arena in Berlin, Germany was the locale for said surprise. Needless to say that fans lost it, as the room’s lighting turned blood red to set the scene for Mr. West to perform his Yeezus favorite “Black Skinhead.” As usual, Drake remained on stage to share the moment and assist the G.O.O.D. Music founder with an occasional ad-lib.

“I want you to understand. This is my dear friend. This is the reason I’m standing in front of you today. This is the mentor. This is the God. This is the genius of all geniuses. This is the man that is Kanye mothafu***ng West,” Drake said after his partner in rhyme finished rocking the stage.

West was Drake’s second major guest on the tour, following Rihanna just a few days ago. See footage of Kanye West performing “Black Skinhead” below and on the following pages.

