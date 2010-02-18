Game’s “400 Bars” Cover Art Revealed With New Release Date For The R.E.D. Album

Today the cover of the Game’s upcoming track “400 Bars” hit the web today with a new release date for the West Coast MC’s anticipated “The R.E.D. Album,” which is now set for March 23rd.

The cover of the single was reportedly leaked by employees from Game’s website (Publicity). Earlier this month, Game pushed for “400 Bars” to get on a DJ Drama mixtape which will be entitled “Red Everything.”

During his beef with G-Unit, Game dropped the single “300 Bars,” taking shots at anyone and anything he didn’t like. During his beef with Jay-Z, Game announced that Jay-Z could be the target of the upcoming “400 Bars.”

Fresh off his conflicting words with West Coast rapper Knocturnal, could we possibly hear some shots thrown at Knoc’s way? Until then, peep the cover art and let us know what you think.