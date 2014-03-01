TDE To Release A Black Hippy & Kendrick Lamar LP In 2014

We’re three months into the new year, and TDE have already released two full-length projects in Isaiah Rashad’s Cilvia Demo EP and most recently, ScHoolboy Q’s Oxymoron. But the West Coast label’s plan is to release six albums in total, which CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith finally elaborated on in the cover story on the West Coast crew Billboard Magazine.

Tiffith spoke on the big year he has planned for TDE, and more particularly the LP’s he plans to release. As reported by Billboard:

In 2014, TDE hopes to lock and load its most ambitious slate of releases: Rashad and the label’s first nonrap signing, New Jersey-based female singer-songwriter SZA, will be coming with albums, as will original team members Jay Rock and Ab-Soul. Meanwhile, Free thinks the long-awaited debut from Black Hippy – the supergroup featuring Lamar, Q, Rock and Ab-Soul – is likely to appear in 2014; Tiffith indicates that TDE is planning to release a new Lamar album this coming September, too.

Read the full cover story here.

