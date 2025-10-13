Chance The Rapper ft. Do or Die & Twista “Ride Remix,” Connor Price & Big Sean “Mula” & More | Daily Visuals 10.13.25

Source: BG048/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Big props to Chance The Rapper for being one of the extremely few rap artists openly pushing back against ICE’s presence in his city and while he’s standing up against this fascist takeover of America, the man is also dropping off some new work to get heads boppin’ and booty’s shakin.’

Linking up with Do or Die and Twista for the visuals to “Ride Remix,” the aforementioned artists take to the streets of their hometown of Chi-Town to do what they can to put everyone in a positive mood and get everyone to turn up and enjoy themselves during some real trying times.

Big Sean meanwhile is seemingly doing some diplomatic work of his own and heads over to Canada to link up with Connor Price for the clip to “Mula” in which Sean rides shotgun alongside the Toronto native and takes in the Canadian scenery while spitting their bars and soothing tensions between Americans and Canadians spurred on by Cadet Bone Spurs. SMH.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Slim Thug and Lil Keke, Rod Wave, and more.

