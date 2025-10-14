The Musalini & Benny The Butcher “Stay Down,” Wale “James Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 10.14.25

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

We swear that Benny The Butcher might be the hardest working rapper in the game as the man doesn’t seem to take a season off. He may all himself Summer Butch, but the man pops up everywhere during Fall, Winter and Spring too, so it’s no surprise that the Buffalo bully is still on his grizzly as temperatures begin to drop during these later months.

Linking up with The Musalini for the visuals to “Stay Down,” Benny The Butcher and Mus take to the corner store to kick it with their crews with a bottle of Henney and some Mary Jane as we all know that sometimes that’s all you need to get the night poppin’ and the good times rolling.

Elsewhere, Wale is back on his rhyme grind himself and for his clip to “James Freestyle,” The Washingtonian shows how he goes about his day whether it’s performing for thousands of people or playing a Nintendo Switch in a limo, the man is definitely enjoying the life he’s built for himself over his years long career.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Toosii, Trippie Redd, and more.

THE MUSALINI & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “STAY DOWN”

WALE – “JAMES FREESTYLE”

TOOSII – “CALL ME”

TRIPPIE REDD – “STAY THE SAME”

YWN JUSKI & DABOII – “HOW IT IS”

JIMMY WATERS – “RAIN IN THE SUMMER”

LIL YEE – “STILL ROLLIN”

CHRONIC LAW & TROUBLEMEKKA – “BANG”