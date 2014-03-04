Talib Kweli To Headline 1st Ever New York J Dilla Tribute Show

J Dilla’s legacy owns the month of February for he was Black and proud, and his birth and death anniversaries are but just days apart.

But the great New York state is not letting the party stop because March is here. The Elixir Media Group has partnered with the J Dilla Foundation to host “NY Loves Dilla,” which marks the first ever official J Dilla tribute show in NYC.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 23 at Webster Hall located at 125 E. 11th St.

Headlining the ceremony is Talib Kweli, whose musical sensibilities have always aligned with the soundscapes of the late J Dilla.

The producer extraordinaire’s mother Maureen “Ma Dukes” Yancey will host the show and YC the Cynic, Brooklyn-based fusion-funk band Phony Ppl and DJ Parler are always slated to perform.

Tickets can be purchased at Webster Hall’s website and there are also a few special guests scheduled as well.

Hip-Hop heads should cross their fingers for De La Soul, who recorded a few of their classics over some of J Dilla’s best material.

Photo: Instagram/Talib Kweli/Farah Sosa