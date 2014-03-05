Big Boi, Common, Wale To Appear On HBO’s Game Of Thrones Mixtape

HBO’s Game Of Thrones has a seriously cult following amongst Hip-Hop heads, thanks to scenes of gratuitous violence, passionate sex and nudity and a never-ending fight for absolute power.

Sounds like a rapper’s conquest in full.

Big Boi was recently the guest of honor at HBO’s Game of Thrones All-Star Weekend party where he expressed his excitement for the upcoming project which also features Common, Wale and struggle John McCain-supporter Daddy Yankee.

Reports WSJ:

Now Time Warner Inc. TWX +2.08%’s HBO, the premium cable channel that produces and airs “Game of Thrones,” has hired 10 hip-hop and Latin-music artists to rap about the TV series, which the network hopes will encourage more rap fans to watch the show. The result, a 10-song hip-hop “mixtape” called “Catch the Throne,” is expected to be released online on Friday. HBO declined to say how much the campaign cost or how much the artists are being paid. A team of producers at New York’s Launch Point Records layered samples of dialogue from the show and music from its dramatic, orchestral score over hip-hop beats, while the artists rapped verses about sword fights and fire-breathing dragons.

Wale was recently in Time Warner’s studios recording his track where he spit the lyrics, “I’m tellin’ whoever messin’ with me/I can bring you that Khaleesi heat/Use my King, knack for words, as an actual sword/I can decapitate a rapper…” which was an obvious nod to the voluptuous Emilia Clarke as well as Sean Bean’s character’s going out party.

The Game of Thrones mixtape releases Friday, March 7. Check back in with Hip-Hop Wired for the download link.

Photo: WENN.com