Daft Punk ft. Jay Z – “Computerized” [LISTEN]

Along with Pharrell, Nile Rodgers, and others, Daft Punk had intentions on featuring Jay Z on their Grammy winning LP, Random Access Memories. The song clearly didn’t make the album’s final cut, but today, “Computerized” finally hit the Internets for your listening pleasure.

The Robots and Hov’s chemistry on wax is very interesting to say the least. Jay details a love complicated and broken by technology. Physical interaction has become nonexistent, and is replaced by cell phones and the like.

The Brooklyn MC rhymes this interesting message over lush production layered with electronic synths, live strings, and fast paced drums.

It’s a wonder how a song of this magnitude leaked, but such is to be expected on the Internets. Stream “Computerized” below, and let us know what you think of the grandiose record in the comments.

