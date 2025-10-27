‘Time’ Mag Bows to Trump, Reissues Cover After “Bad Picture” Whining

Source: Pool / Getty

There used to be a time where journalism would hold powerful people accountable, unfortunately those days are long behind us as Time magazine has bent the knee to the Trump administration and released a new cover for its upcoming Nov. 10 issue featuring President Trump after the president was reportedly unhappy with the original image.

According to Deadline, Time unveiled the second version of the cover earlier this week centered around the reported peace deal between Gaza and Israel, that Israel violated almost as soon as the ink was dry. The original image was an upward photo that showed the president jowls looking X-rated, with the words “His Triumph.”

Trump hated this photo and took to social media to voice his displeasure.

“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

The new photo shows Trump sitting at the Hayes desk with his hands clasped in front of his chin. The new caption reads, “Trump’s World.”

Time magazine and the president have a relationship. Since Dec. 2024, the president has appeared on the cover of the news outlet some 40 times. Trump is currently third in the race of Republican presidents who have owned the front cover trailing only Ronald Reagan and record holder and fellow disgraced president Richard Nixon.

Deadline points out that this cover count doesn’t include the fake covers hanging in at least five of his golf clubs that feature cover lines like “Trump is hitting it on all fronts … even TV!” “The existence of the bogus covers, reported by the Washington Post, prompted the magazine to ask Trump to remove them. Since then, several real covers currently hang in various locations inside his Mar-a-Lago residence. Time also named him the Person of the Year in 2016 and 2024,” Deadline reports.