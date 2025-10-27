Subscribe
Politics

Time Magazine Bows to Trump, Reissues Front Cover Photo

‘Time’ Mag Bows to Trump, Reissues Cover After “Bad Picture” Whining

Once a symbol of journalistic independence, Time has redone its Nov. 10 cover after Trump trashed the original image on social media — a move critics say shows how far the publication has fallen from its watchdog roots.

Published on October 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

U.S. President Trump Visits The Emperor Of Japan In Tokyo
Source: Pool / Getty

There used to be a time where journalism would hold powerful people accountable, unfortunately those days are long behind us as Time magazine has bent the knee to the Trump administration and released a new cover for its upcoming Nov. 10 issue featuring President Trump after the president was reportedly unhappy with the original image.

According to Deadline, Time unveiled the second version of the cover earlier this week centered around the reported peace deal between Gaza and Israel, that Israel violated almost as soon as the ink was dry. The original image was an upward photo that showed the president jowls looking X-rated, with the words “His Triumph.” 

Trump hated this photo and took to social media to voice his displeasure. 

 “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

The new photo shows Trump sitting at the Hayes desk with his hands clasped in front of his chin. The new caption reads, “Trump’s World.”

Time magazine and the president have a relationship. Since Dec. 2024, the president has appeared on the cover of the news outlet some 40 times. Trump is currently third in the race of Republican presidents who have owned the front cover trailing only Ronald Reagan and record holder and fellow disgraced president Richard Nixon. 

Deadline points out that this cover count doesn’t include the fake covers hanging in at least five of his golf clubs that feature cover lines like “Trump is hitting it on all fronts … even TV!” “The existence of the bogus covers, reported by the Washington Post, prompted the magazine to ask Trump to remove them. Since then, several real covers currently hang in various locations inside his Mar-a-Lago residence. Time also named him the Person of the Year in 2016 and 2024,” Deadline reports.

Related Tags

cover time magazine trump

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out Following Atlanta Arrest, His Child's Mom Posts Photos Of Bruises & More Alleged Abuse Evidence

Bossip
SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Special Girls, Real Good Girls: A Gallery Of Spelman Stunners Who Set The Standard At SpelHouse Homecoming 2025

Bossip
"The Pickup" World Premiere - Arrivals

Keke Palmer’s “Southern Fried Rice” Trailer Gets Her Cooked On Social Media

Cassius Life
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies

Steph Curry, Draymond Green & More React To NBA's Gambling Scandal

Cassius Life
Trending Stories
Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub
10 Items
News

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Games

We Played ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond’ In Mouse Mode & Actually Enjoyed It

Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Three
News

Gee Scott Says He Doesn’t Want Bad Bunny At The Super Bowl Because He Won’t “Understand” Him

Duke v Arizona
10 Items
News

No Chill: Gilbert Arenas Goes Troll Mode Over NBA Gambling Arrests

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
News

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Rick Owens: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025
News

Cardi B Puts Down $250K On Upcoming UFC 321 Main Event

Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration
Entertainment

Lil Durk: Everything We Know About The Case As Lawyers Prepare For Trial

P.E.A.C.E.
20 Items
Celebrity News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close