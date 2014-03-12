Hit-Boy Announces Upcoming We The Plug LP

Hit-Boy was ballsy enough to leave the comfort of the G.O.O.D. Music family to found his label, HS87. Having assembled a fleet of rappers and producers into the fold, the Grammy winner is ready to release a new album.

As per usual, this announcement was shared via Twitter. “Me and my homies are dropping an album called ‘We the plug’ very soon. Produced by HS87,” Hit-Boy tweeted. Last week, Kent Money released a potent track called “Home Alone,” featuring a bevy of the HS87 clique that infers that some heat is on the way.

Hit-Boy cited his prior missteps and the fact that his beats trumped his rhymes at one time during an interview with The STASHED. “I definitely know I needed that. I needed to put some stuff out there that didn’t wow the people. You know what I’m saying? Because I’m gonna appreciate it the next time I put some sh*t out that I know is could,” the producer explained.

With that fresh outlook, we assume Hit-Boy has some fire on the way. Stay tuned for more info on We The Plug.

