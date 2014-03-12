50 Cent Performs At Hang W/ 50 SXSW Show While ScHoolboy Q Got Denied [PHOTOS]

50 Cent is already enjoying the splendors of being a freshly certified independent artist by putting on performances to his exact design.

Before he unveiled the album artwork to his upcoming new LP Animal Ambition, the ruthless rhyme-slinger was in Austin, TX for SXSW 2014 where he hosted his Hang W/ 50 showcase with Machine Gun Kelly and G-Unit loyalist Kidd Kidd.

The significance behind the show was not only to deliver fans with brand-spanking gangsta music but also to test the mettle of Hang W/, the popular live-streaming video social media platform that allows fans who can’t be physically present at events still get a front row seat.

Hang W/’s ingenious features include an interactive chat module and accessibility on iPhone, iPad or Android devices. The showcase was brought about by 50 Cent, who just happens to be one of Hang W’s investors as well as Dave Swartz and Andrew Maltin, co-founders, President and CEO of Hang With, Inc, respectively. “We are thrilled to be headlining South by Southwest Interactive crossover night with our partner 50 Cent and bridge the gap for artists and fans for a one of a kind experience all over the world,” Swartz said as the event drew near. The “In Da Club” rapper shared the same sentiment, stating he was “going to bring my fans behind the scenes and give the opportunity to those who couldn’t make it a chance to experience a concert at South by Southwest.”

And that he did yesterday, March 11 at the 1100 Warehouse located on E. 5th Street in Austin. Everybody appeared to enjoy the show as the phones were out in full force with the popular app that’s already reached the one million download mark.

That is, everybody, except for 50’s former labelmate and the previously title holder of the #1 album in country ScHoolboy Q. The two actually worked together on the Billboard-smash Oxymoron, but apparently the TDE member’s celebrity hasn’t transcended to Texas just yet as he was denied access at the door. He later tweeted the debacle saying, “Sxsw 2 Hollywood now I migHt go Home for deez days off,” to which 50 replied “How the ain’t gonna let @schoolboyQ in the n***a #1.”

Must have been one helluva party. Check the gallery for exclusive pics of the show as well as Q’s comical Twitter outburst.

