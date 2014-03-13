Watch Jay Z & Kanye West Perform At SXSW 2014 [VIDEO]

Despite tragedy in Austin, the Throne hit the South By Southwest Festival without a hitch. Jay Z and Kanye West ran through their catalog of hits during a concert hosted by Samsung last night (March 12).

It all went down at the Austin Music Hall, with the rhyme duo kicking things off with “H.A.M.” before hitting cuts like “Otis” and “Ni**as In Paris.” Hov also touched a bunch of his own hits, too, like “Run This Town” and “On To The Next One.”

Watch “H.A.M.” below, peep the rest of the performances on the following pages.

