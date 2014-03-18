50 Cent – “Don’t Worry Bout It” [VIDEO]

We were already pre-warned that March 18 would bear witness to onslaught of new 50 Cent offerings and the promise has been kept with the release of his second video of the day, “Don’t Worry Bout It.”

Curtis shows the colorful side of his Animal Ambition with an EDM-inspired visual, directed by Eif Rivera.

The flashing lights featured throughout the video only act as an inhibitor for the various flavors of Bangin’ Candy to get buckwild in the club. 50 hasn’t picked up a bottle of bub in some time now but he’s just as lively as drunken rap star as the song does indeed employ a dirty south bounce. Which is of little irony since Yo Gotti appeared on the audio version of the track, although his involvement in the video is nonexistent.

It’s seemingly the conclusion of the day the G-Unit star woke up to on his “Hold On” video, released earlier today.

Check out the clip for “Don’t Worry About It” in the player below. Does today’s 50 Cent blitz make you want to pre-order the album or nah?

—

Photo: YouTube