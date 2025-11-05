Flavor Flav Says His Score For Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy on ‘DWTS’ Was An Accident

Michael Tullberg / Flavor Flav / Dancing With The Stars

Legendary hypeman Flavor Flav admits he made a mistake while being a guest judge on Dancing With the Stars.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, Flavor Flav (we bet you sang his name) admitted he didn’t mean to ruin Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy‘s perfect score during Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night.

Flav told the website that he meant to give a couple a 10, not a 9, but was not allowed to change his score.

“I gave them a nine which was an accident. I really wanted to give them a 10, but they wouldn’t let me change it,” the 66-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee told PEOPLE.

He continued, “I went, ‘No. No, that was an accident. I don’t want to give them a nine. I want to give them a 10.’ But they was like, ‘Flavor, it’s already locked in. You can’t change it.’ I’m like, ‘Oh man.'”

“That’s how the game goes. You know what I’m saying?”

Flav shared his criteria for what he believes deserves a 10, telling PEOPLE that he looks “for precision” and “preciseness.”

He also tried to explain himself once again on his X, formerly Twitter account, writing:

As a judge on #DWTS,,, you hit your score on a computer first,,, then hold up the sign. I accidentally hit 9 for someone and told the crew I meant to hit 10,,, and they said they can’t change it and there’s nothing I can do. That girl deserved perfect 10s.

Damn Flav.

Flav’s time on the popular dancing competition show didn’t go over too well with some viewers, and they let their frustration be known on social media.

You can see those reactions below.