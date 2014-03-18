50 Cent ft. Yo Gotti – “Don’t Worry ‘Bout It” [LISTEN]

As promised, 50 Cent delivered two new tracks from his upcoming Animal Ambition album. This one is titled “Don’t Worry ‘Bout It,” and it features Yo Gotti.

This tune is much different than “Hold On,” which details a street tale, while this record is much catchier due to the hook. But don’t assume that the song’s catchiness infers any single potential, because this too is very gritty and street oriented. The drawl in 50’s speech and his affinity for infusing melody into his rhymes and hooks have drawn comparisons to how southern artists approach making records since early stages in his career. Needless to say that after you stream this song, you’ll see that those influences remain in tact.

Animal Ambition is due in stores on June 3. Expect new music from 50 Cent each Tuesday until then. Stream “Don’t Worry ‘Bout It” below.

[via HHNM]

—

Photo: Instagram