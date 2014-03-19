DOPE x Cam’ron Capsule Releases For 24 Hours, Sale Ends Tomorrow [PHOTO]

Late last year, Los Angeles-based streetwear brand DOPE saw a controversial end to their proposed capsule collection with rapper Cam’ron. It appears that the two parties have reached an agreement in the months since, because the clothing release is currently on sale for 24 hours.

“Super stoked that this collab is finally going to get released. Everybody at Dope including myself is a huge fan of Killa Cam and the entire Dipset family,” said founder and CEO Matt Fields. “I’m glad the beef was squashed and the fans of Cam’ron and Dope are going to have the opportunity to get their hands on this collection.”

A collection of t-shirts and snapback hats that don’t quite snap. Instead, bandanna material is used to adjust the fit. See images of the DOPE x Cam’ron pieces on the following page. Purchase via the brand’s official website.

Photo: DOPE

