Kanye West Presents Visual for “Coldest Winter”

Even with the album dropping back in 2008, rapper Kanye West still has some remnants left from 808s And Heartbreak to present for the world to see.

Following a remix to “Paranoid”, West releases the music video for “Coldest Winter” which was also remixed and will be presented with production that has yet to be heard by the public.

Unlike his other videos, West stepped away from the editing process and allowed director Nabil Elderkin to do what he felt was needed.

In regards to the video, Elderkin, who worked with the rapper on “Paranoid” and “Welcome To Heartbreak”, gave incite to the direction of West with this video.

“This is definitely more of a haunting one,” he said of the number.” ‘Cause this is sort of a remix. I don’t think anyone has heard this version of the song. He did some really amazing sound work to this one. This one he got into his production a little bit more.”

